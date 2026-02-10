BIZTECH
POLITICS
TÜRKİYE
WAR ON GAZA
INFOGRAPHICS
FEATURES
OPINION
Armenia and US reach civil nuclear deal as Vance visits South Caucasus
Deal allows up to $5 billion in initial US exports to Armenia, plus an additional $4 billion in longer-term fuel and maintenance contracts, says US Vice President JD Vance.
LIVE TV
TRT World Live Stream
TRT World Live Stream
World
Who, what, how: Bangladesh’s first post-Hasina elections explained in four points
Analysts view the election as a chance to reset the democratic order after years of alleged rigging and repression under Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party.
UpScrolled, a TikTok rival, tops Apple's US App Store, drawing users seeking censorship-free media
Five AI shifts that changed everything for us in 2025
Big Tech on trial in US as Zuckerberg, YouTube chief face claims of addicting children
Case expected to be the first in a series of trials this year aimed at holding social media companies accountable for impact of their platforms on children’s mental well-being.
OPINION
Ozan Ahmet Cetin
The limits of global AI control and what it means for the world order
Nations are grappling to adapt to an environment shaped by this fast-growing technology. It’s now a race against time.
Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Dominance to dependence: How the US–China AI race is shaping the future
Djoomart Otorbaev
US wakes up from REM sleep but China’s rare earth grip tightens
By
Djoomart Otorbaev
Is nuclear the answer as Central Asia looks for new energy sources to boost growth?
By
Emre Yilancik
Who should pay for the harm caused by children’s social media use?
The limits of global AI control and what it means for the world order
Nations are grappling to adapt to an environment shaped by this fast-growing technology. It’s now a race against time.
Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Dominance to dependence: How the US–China AI race is shaping the future
Djoomart Otorbaev
US wakes up from REM sleep but China’s rare earth grip tightens
By
Djoomart Otorbaev
Is nuclear the answer as Central Asia looks for new energy sources to boost growth?
By
Emre Yilancik
Who should pay for the harm caused by children’s social media use?
Cuba runs out of jet fuel as Mexico and Russia slam US oil blockade on Caribbean nation
Cuba is reeling from US blockade in oil shipments from Caracas after American troops abducted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro last month and Trump warned any nation against sending fuel to Havana.
SpaceX prioritises 'self-growing city' on the Moon in less than 10 years: Musk
The company also plans to begin building a city on Mars within five to seven years, though no human has yet set foot on the planet and no manned mission is scheduled.
Japan stocks smash records as Takaichi landslide victory sparks market euphoria
Investors cheer political certainty in Tokyo, pushing the Nikkei past 57,000 as gains ripple across Asian markets.
Samsung to begin mass production of world's first 6th-generation high-bandwidth memory next week
The company plans to start shipping HBM4 chips after the Lunar New Year holiday, for use in graphics processing units.
Who, what, how: Bangladesh’s first post-Hasina elections explained in four points
Analysts view the election as a chance to reset the democratic order after years of alleged rigging and repression under Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party.
UpScrolled, a TikTok rival, tops Apple's US App Store, drawing users seeking censorship-free media
Five AI shifts that changed everything for us in 2025
OPINION
Ozan Ahmet Cetin
The limits of global AI control and what it means for the world order
Nations are grappling to adapt to an environment shaped by this fast-growing technology. It’s now a race against time.
Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Dominance to dependence: How the US–China AI race is shaping the future
Djoomart Otorbaev
US wakes up from REM sleep but China’s rare earth grip tightens
By
Djoomart Otorbaev
Is nuclear the answer as Central Asia looks for new energy sources to boost growth?
By
Emre Yilancik
Who should pay for the harm caused by children’s social media use?
The limits of global AI control and what it means for the world order
Nations are grappling to adapt to an environment shaped by this fast-growing technology. It’s now a race against time.
Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Dominance to dependence: How the US–China AI race is shaping the future
Djoomart Otorbaev
US wakes up from REM sleep but China’s rare earth grip tightens
By
Djoomart Otorbaev
Is nuclear the answer as Central Asia looks for new energy sources to boost growth?
By
Emre Yilancik
Who should pay for the harm caused by children’s social media use?
Load more