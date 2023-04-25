GM has pledged to sell only electric vehicles by 2035. It has said that because of its huge investment in battery plants and a North American EV supply chain, six of its current or upcoming electric vehicles are to be eligible for the full $7,500 U.S. federal EV tax credit. They are the Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt SUV, the Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup, the Cadillac Lyriq SUV and the upcoming Chevy Blazer and Eq uinox electric SUVs.