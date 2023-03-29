Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft and India's top refiner Indian Oil Corp have signed a term agreement to substantially increase oil supplies and diversify oil grades delivered to India, Rosneft said.

The deal was signed during a working trip to India by Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, the company said on Wednesday. It did not reveal the details of the agreement.

It said in a statement that Sechin brokered the agreement "to substantially increase oil supplies ... to India."

"The parties also discussed ways of expanding cooperation between Rosneft Oil Company and Indian companies in the entire value chain of the energy sector, including possibilities of making payments in national currencies," it added.

Russia has been rerouting its energy supplies from traditional markets in Europe, which imposed wide-ranging sanctions against Moscow following the start of Kremlin's attacks on Ukraine last year.

