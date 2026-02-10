CLIMATE
Heavy snowfall kills 46 in Japan as forecasters warn of possible summer El Nino
A powerful cold air mass has brought heavy snow to the Sea of Japan coast since late January, with some areas seeing more than twice the usual volume.
Brazil suspends Amazon river dredging after Indigenous protests
Government pauses Tapajos River work to negotiate with groups protesting the US giant Cargill port.
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Indonesia's Java landslide death toll rises to 85 as search for missing continues
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Record rains trigger deadly floods, landslides in northern Colombia
With 40,000 hectares underwater and shelters at capacity, President Gustavo Petro considers declaring a state of economic emergency.
Deadly flash floods displace hundreds in northwest Syria
Two children have died after being swept away by floodwaters in al-Assaliya and Ain Issa areas of the Turkman Mountain region in rural Latakia, officials say.
Heavy rain causes the Orontes River to flood homes in Syria's Idlib
Syrian authorities are providing emergency support to residents affected by recent flash floods.
Back-to-back storms hit Spain’s Andalusia as government seeks emergency funds
Storm Marta arrives after Storm Leonardo forced mass evacuations as orange alerts persist, over 11,000 residents remain displaced, thousands of incidents disrupt roads, transport.
Tropical Cyclone Penha kills eight and displaces thousands in Philippines
Dozens of flights were cancelled and over 64,000 displaced in Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Central Visayas and Caraga areas.
