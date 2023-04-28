California has approved a first-in-the-nation to limit rail pollution and aggressively cut greenhouse gas emissions.

In the state's latest move to establish itself as a global leader in the fight against climate change, the rule passed on Thursday will ban locomotive engines more than 23 years old by 2030 and increase the use of zero-emissions technology to transport freight from ports and throughout railyard.

It would also ban locomotives in the state from idling longer than 30 minutes if they are equipped with an automatic shutoff.

“It is time to kickstart the next step of transformation, with trains,” said Davina Hurt, a California Air Resources Board member.

The standards would also reduce chemicals that contribute to smog. They could improve air quality near railyards and ports.