But because the world’s oceans are so huge, the melt just from the ice sheets since 1992 still only adds up to a little less than inch (21 millimetres) of sea level rise, on average. Globally sea level rise is accelerating and melt from ice sheets has gone from contributing 5 percent of the sea level rise to now accounting for more than one-quarter of it, the study said. The rest of the sea rise comes from warmer water expanding and melt from glaciers.