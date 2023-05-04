The Caucasus region: A unique opportunity for peace and reconciliation

We are also encouraged by recent developments, such as the visit of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to Türkiye in February, to convey condolences following the devastating earthquake in our country. Preparations are underway to open the Alican-Margara border gate, which was used for the passage of Armenian aid and rescue workers to the earthquake zone. We are grateful to the people and the government of Armenia for extending their help during this challenging time.