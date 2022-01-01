Cookie Policy
Information about our use of cookies:
Our site (www.trtworld.com) uses cookies to distinguish you from other users of our site. This helps us to provide you with a good experience when you browse our site and also allows us to improve our site. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.
A cookie is a small file of letters and numbers that we store on your browser or the hard drive of your computer, if you agree to this. Cookies contain information that is transferred to your computer.
Cookies are widely used to make websites work, and to work more efficiently, as well as to provide information to the owners of the website (and any third parties they work with) and to manage elements of their business. Without certain cookies, some areas and functionalities of a website will not work.
The types of cookies used on our site:
Strictly necessary cookies: These are cookies that are required for the operation of our site to enable you to move around our site and use its features. Without these cookies our site does not work properly.
Performance cookies: These cookies allow us to recognize and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our site when they are using it. This helps us to improve the way our site works
Functionality cookies: These are used to recognize you when you return to our site and enable us to remember the choices you make when using our site. This enables us to personalize our content for you.
Advertising cookies: Cookies that are used to collect information about your visit to our site, the content you have viewed, the links you have followed and information about your browser, device and your IP address.
Blocking or Deleting Cookies
You block cookies by activating the setting on your browser that allows you to refuse the setting of all or some cookies. You can also delete cookies by selecting the appropriate option in your browser settings.
You can manage the use of cookies, including advertising cookies, and disable the sharing of data with partners for advertising purposes by following the instructions in the relevant cookie website.
You can find more information about the individual cookies we use on our site and the purposes for which we use them in the table below:
Google Adsense
Advertisinghttps://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
DoubleClick
Advertisinghttps://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
Google Adwords Conversion
Advertisinghttps://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
Twitter Advertising
Advertisinghttps://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
Google Dynamic Remarketing
Advertisinghttps://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
Google Tag Manager
Essentialhttps://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
Google Analytics
Website and mobile app analyticshttps://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
Google Adsense
Website and mobile app analyticshttps://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
Hotjar
Website usage recording and playback servicehttps://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
GA Audiences
Site Analyticshttps://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
Firebase
Mobile Analyticshttps://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
Facebook Connect
Social Mediahttps://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
AddThis
Social Sharing Servicehttps://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
Fabric
Android test app distribution and crash reportinghttps://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
Facebook Ads SDK
Targeting and conversion tracking for app install camoaignshttps://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en