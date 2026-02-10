CULTURE
Artist removes Rome church fresco resembling Italy’s Meloni after Vatican objections
Church officials say the depiction did not conform to the original iconography or the sacred nature of the site.
Kavitha Iyer
How Bollywood flick Chhaava led to violence and curfew in an Indian city
In a society increasingly shaped by propaganda films and political provocations, history is not being remembered—it is being weaponised.
Nilosree Biswas
Eid-e-Gulabi: When Holi painted the Mughal Empire in colours of pluralism
Nilosree Biswas
To preserve cultural heritage, India must embrace pluralism, not politics
By
Nilosree Biswas
Why did Bollywood decide to ignore the plight of Palestinians?
By
Nilosree Biswas
India's love affair with biryani, explained
Türkiye’s oldest polyphonic music institution marks 200th anniversary
Harmony Band Command was founded in 1826 by Ottoman sultan and Italian bandmaster.
Excitement sweeps Pakistani city of Lahore as Basant festival returns after two decades
After an 18-year hiatus, Lahore, Pakistan’s vibrant cultural and historic hub, celebrates Basant kite festival, complete with colourful rooftops, music and strict safety rules.
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Syria's flagship literary event reopens under new leadership, with President Ahmed al Sharaa casting the fair as a symbol of renewal and knowledge-led rebuilding
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
Sacked staff voices sadness and pride, amidst criticism of owner Jeff Bezos for alleged underinvestment and closure of some bureaus, including those in Middle East, Europe, and South Asia.
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Senate hearing focused on Netflix's proposed acquisition involving Warner Bros. Discovery sees Senator Ted Cruz shifting it into culture-war territory.
