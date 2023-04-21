Major British firms announced their withdrawal from the Confederation of British Industry, after fresh rape allegations at the country's biggest business lobby group.

The move follows fresh revelations reported in The Guardian newspaper on Friday of a second claim of rape said to have involved staff members.

Police are already investigating allegations of sexual misconduct and an earlier rape reported by the newspaper that is alleged to have taken place in 2019.

The CBI described the latest allegation as "abhorrent".

Unilever, NatWest, the John Lewis Partnership, BMW Group, BT Group, EY and Virgin Media O2 all cancelled their involvement with the organization.

Others including Aviva, Mastercard, Phoenix, Zurich UK and Vitality have also cut ties, plunging the future of the CBI into doubt.

Asda, PwC, Diageo, GSK, Lloyds Banking Group, National Grid, Shell and others have suspended their activity or are reviewing their membership with the organisation.