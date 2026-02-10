DEFENSE & SECURITY
Unexploded ordnance remains at Iran nuclear sites struck by US
"We do not trust them. There is a possibility they may resort to deception," says Iran’s foreign minister.
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Hanwha Aerospace will supply 16 Chunmoo MRLS units to the Norwegian Armed Forces.
Norway to spend nearly $2B on South Korean artillery system
Nearly 1.2M Russian and 600,000 Ukrainian troops killed, wounded, or missing — study
'Keep dreaming': NATO head dismisses calls for separate European force
Turkish defence giant Aselsan inks $171M international sales deal
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu tells Knesset committee that Egyptian army is building its strength, "which needs to be monitored," adding he remains unsure of Trump's final decision on Tehran.
US clears potential F-15 support and equipment sale to Saudi Arabia
State Department approves $3B sale to Saudi Arabia to support sustainment of its F-15 fighter jet fleet.
Syrian security convoy enters YPG-occupied Hasakah city centre
Interior Ministry forces enter Hasakah as part of agreement signed between Syrian government and YPG.
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
High-tech exports reach $9.9B, with aerospace vehicles making up $4B, according to statistical bureau
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Kallas warns that having both a European army and NATO would create dangerous overlaps and leave critical security gaps.
