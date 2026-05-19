DEVELOPMENT & AID PROGRAMS

Development & Aid Programs

Citing US-Israel war on Iran, IMF cuts outlook for global growth, expects higher inflation
In "severe scenario" in which energy shocks spill into next year and central banks are forced to raise interest rates to combat inflation, IMF says global growth could drop to 2% in 2026 and 2027.
Citing US-Israel war on Iran, IMF cuts outlook for global growth, expects higher inflation
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Gabriella Waaijman
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
The first meeting of the Gaza Administration Committee was held in Cairo on Friday, with chief Ali Shaath saying the administration's immediate objective is to bring "smiles on the faces of Gaza's children, women and men".
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
Exclusive: What Afghanistan reveals about America’s unfinished wars
As Washington claims to turn away from foreign entanglements, the wreckage of Afghanistan shows how deeply intervention remains embedded in US power.
Exclusive: What Afghanistan reveals about America’s unfinished wars
US halts government aid to Somalia amid food theft claims
Washington claims Somali officials illegally seized US-funded food aid, linking future humanitarian assistance to government accountability measures.
US halts government aid to Somalia amid food theft claims
Turkish president hails 'largest reconstruction mobilisation' as 455,000th disaster home delivered
Recep Tayyip Erdogan says reconstruction efforts have surpassed targets, calling them among the largest recovery drives in the country’s history.
Turkish president hails 'largest reconstruction mobilisation' as 455,000th disaster home delivered
A year after Assad's fall, China takes first tentative steps into Syria affairs
The world’s top development financier maintained a restrained approach towards New Syria, limiting contacts to low levels and withholding diplomatic or economic commitments. That cautious era now appears to be ending
A year after Assad's fall, China takes first tentative steps into Syria affairs