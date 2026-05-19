OPINION
Aid after 2025: Why the private sector must become core to humanitarian response
As traditional funding collapses and crises escalate, businesses bring more than money; they offer innovation, scale, and new models for sustaining aid. But partnerships must be carefully governed to avoid unintended harm.
Aid after 2025: Why the private sector must become core to humanitarian response
As traditional funding collapses and crises escalate, businesses bring more than money; they offer innovation, scale, and new models for sustaining aid. But partnerships must be carefully governed to avoid unintended harm.
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
The first meeting of the Gaza Administration Committee was held in Cairo on Friday, with chief Ali Shaath saying the administration's immediate objective is to bring "smiles on the faces of Gaza's children, women and men".