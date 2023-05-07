California Black reparations panel approves state apology, payments

$800 billion in reparations

The task force approved a public apology acknowledging the state's responsibility for past wrongs and promising the state will not repeat them. It would be issued in the presence of people whose ancestors were enslaved.

Saturday's task force meeting marked a crucial moment in the long fight for local, state and federal governments to atone for discriminatory polices against African Americans.

California has previously apologised for placing Japanese Americans in internment camps during World War II and for violence against and mistreatment of Native Americans.