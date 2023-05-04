White House hosts 'listening session' on anti-Muslim hatred and bigotry

During the following listening session, CAIR Government Affairs Department Director Robert McCaw urged the Biden administration officials to revoke "the unjust and unconstitutional watchlist, which secretly subjects 1.5 million mostly Muslim individuals to government surveillance and scrutiny without notice or due process."

The US Secret Service's decision to "abruptly ban" America's longest-serving Muslim mayor from New Jersey from attending the White House Eid celebration "was just the latest example of how the watchlist harms innocent people", the CAIR representatives told Biden's aides.

"Welcome home"

The White House said the session was a "part of the ongoing efforts of the President’s interagency task force to counter antisemitism, Islamophobia and related forms of bias and discrimination within the United States."