TRT World Documentaries

Good journalism is behind everything that we do. Factual accuracy, balance and fairness are cornerstones of every story we tell.

We’re a news channel so we’re looking for stories that are topical, timely and relevant – particularly to Turkey and the Middle East. We encourage proposals which counter mainstream narratives and stories that reveal new perspectives on the Muslim world. Please note we’re not after historical docs, natural history or lifestyle programs.

Our documentaries are a pivotal part of the channel’s roles in helping our viewers make sense of an increasingly complex world. We aim to evoke a response: a reaction, a transformation of perspective, a greater understanding of the most pressing issues and stories of our time.

As Turkey’s English-language broadcaster our mission is to commission and co-produce world-class documentaries that entertain and engage, encourage debate and serve as a catalyst for change.

Strands

Impact: From migration and poverty to women’s rights, climate change to modern day slavery, we’re looking for stories that address a fundamental challenge facing the world today. We don’t just want to see problems – we want to meet passionate, inspirational characters seeking and implementing solutions.

Investigative Specials: We’re looking for stories that generate headlines and challenge the establishment status quo. Stories must uncover hidden worlds of corruption, illegal trade, or abuses of power. Rigorous journalism, exceptional access to key players and a significant reveal are key.

Embedded Factual: Can you take us inside the world’s largest slum, a hospital ER or the toughest prison on the planet? We’re looking for intimate observational documentary series powered by engaging characters and dramatic stories unfolding in a single location or institution.

Travel with Edge: We’re looking for a presenter-led travel series - but not travelogue. Presenters must have a unique way of seeing the world and the skill to open a doorway to a country’s culture, politics and people.

Blue Chip: Pitch us an idea that will showcase Turkey to the world. Reveal how a megacity like Istanbul ticks, capture the country’s incredible people and culture in a unique new way. Pretty pictures aren’t enough. We want characters and stories which reveal the spirit of the nation.