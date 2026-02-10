ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE

Spanish train drivers call for strike after deadly collision
The call follows a deadly high-speed collision in southern Spain and multiple storm-linked derailments near Barcelona, as drivers accuse infrastructure managers of long-standing safety failures.
How Türkiye is pushing to become a global green energy leader
Record-breaking renewable generation reflects not a momentary spike, but the outcome of a decade-long structural transformation in the country’s energy sector, experts say.
Zelenskyy plans to declare 'state of emergency' in Ukraine's energy sector
Moscow has recently launched daily drone and missile attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, cutting power and heating.
Russia, Pakistan explore new oil deal as energy ties deepen
Islamabad and Moscow weigh expanded cooperation in energy and industry as Pakistan looks to cut costs and Russia seeks new markets.
Kazakhstan fast-tracks oil export repairs after Caspian pipeline attack
Astana moves up delivery of critical offshore loading systems as it races to restore full capacity at a key Black Sea export terminal hit by a drone strike.
Türkiye to formalise energy exploration deal with Pakistan
Türkiye and Pakistan signed an agreement for jointly bidding for offshore oil and gas exploration across 40 blocks in the South Asian country in April.
