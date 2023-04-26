Europe
POPULAR
Latest
5 gün önce
UK deputy prime minister Dominic Raab quits after bullying investigation
Resignation follows findings into eight formal complaints that the deputy leader and justice secretary had been abusive toward staff members during a previous stint in that office and while serving as Britain's foreign secretary and Brexit secretary.
8 gün önce
ChatGPT blocked in Italy over privacy concerns; may return with adjustments
At the end of March, Italy's regulatory agency temporarily halted the use of ChatGPT due to concerns over data privacy. This move made Italy the first Western country to take action against the widely used AI chatbot.
Route 6