More glacier ice melted in the Alps in 2022 than ever before, the EU climate change service Copernicus has warned, adding that the summer was the warmest ever recorded.

The service's European State of the Climate Report 2022 (ESOTC 2022) on Thursday showed that 5 cubic kilometres (1.2 cubic miles) of ice were lost last year.

"The climate that awaits us will be very, very different from the climate we grew up in," Copernicus Director Carlo Buontempo said.

Summer temperatures averaged 1.4 degrees above the reference period of 1991 to 2000. According to Copernicus, temperatures in Europe are rising at about twice the global average.

The summer of 2022 was marked by an enormous drought that affected more than a third of Europe, according to Copernicus, affecting agriculture, transportation and energy supplies.

This was partly because less snow fell than usual in the previous winter and enormous heat waves in the summer exacerbated the situation.

