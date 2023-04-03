At least three people died and another eight were injured after a flare-up in gang violence in the crime-plagued French port of Marseille overnight on Sunday and Monday, police said.

Three separate shooting incidents have increased fears that tit-for-tat violence between rival drugs gangs is spiralling higher after a spate of fatal shootings over the last month.

All three fatalities overnight were young men in their 20s who suffered gunshot wounds, two of them in the high-rise housing area known as Le Castellas in the notorious northern suburbs.

A third man died just north of the historic centre of the city in the La Joliette district, while two others with him are fighting for their lives in intensive care, local police and the fire brigade said.

