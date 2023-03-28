European Union countries have given final approval to a landmark law to end sales of new CO2-emitting cars in 2035, after Germany won an exemption for cars running on e-fuels.

The approval from EU countries' energy ministers on Tuesday means Europe's main climate policy for cars can now enter into force - after weeks of delay caused by last-minute opposition from Germany.

The targets are designed to drive the rapid decarbonisation of new car fleets in Europe.

The European Commission has pledged, however, to create a legal route for sales of new cars that only run on e-fuels to continue after 2035, after Germany demanded this exemption from the ban.

The EU policy had been expected to make it impossible to sell combustion engine cars in the EU from 2035. But the exemption won by Germany offers a potential lifeline to traditional vehicles - although e-fuels are not yet produced at scale.

German transport minister Volker Wissing said the agreement would "open up important options for the population towards climate-neutral and affordable mobility".

"The direction of travel is clear: in 2035, new cars and vans must have zero emissions," EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said.

E-fuels are produced by synthesising captured CO2 emissions and hydrogen produced using CO2-free electricity. They are considered carbon neutral because the CO2 released when the fuel is combusted is balanced by the CO2 removed from the atmosphere to produce the fuel.

READ MORE: What are Europe's new driving rules and how will they affect you?