Finland's centre-right opposition National Coalition Party leader Petteri Orpo has claimed victory in the Nordic country's tightly-fought parliamentary election.

"We got the biggest mandate," Orpo said in a speech to followers on Sunday.

With 99 percent of votes counted, the centre-right was credited with 48 of the 200 seats in parliament, the far-right with 46 and the Social Democrats with 43.

In terms of votes, the result was even closer with the centre-right winning 20.6 percent, the far-right 20.1 percent and the Social Democrats 19.9 percent.

The biggest party in parliament traditionally gets the first chance to build a government, and since the 1990s that party has always claimed the prime minister's office.

Finland's general election was expected to result in a tight race between three political parties, with Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s Social Democrats fighting to secure a second term and her party's conservative opponent taking an early lead in the vote count.

The head of The Finns, Riikka Purra, thanked her supporters for the party's "best election result ever".

Marin conceded defeat saying: "Congratulations to the winner of the elections, congratulations to the (conservative) National Coalition Party, congratulations to the (far-right) Finns Party. Democracy has spoken."

Over 2,400 candidates from 22 parties were vying for the 200 seats in the Nordic country's parliament, the Eduskunta.