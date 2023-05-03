FMs of Türkiye, Russia, Syria, Iran  plan to meet in Moscow: Cavusoglu

Türkiye, Russia, Iran, and the Syrian regime plan to hold a quadrilateral meeting on May 10 in Moscow, the Turkish foreign minister has announced.

In a televised interview on Wednesday, Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed the need for cooperation in fighting terrorist organizations, underlining that Ankara had "no eye on Syrian territories."

Asked about whether Türkiye will pledge to withdraw its troops from northern Syria at the talks, Cavusoglu said such a move could be implemented as a final step once Syria maintains complete stability.

Last December, the defence ministers and intelligence chiefs of Türkiye, Russia, and the Syrian regime met in Moscow and agreed to continue tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the wider region.

Iran was also included in the talks, with Türkiye saying earlier that Ankara would be "pleased if Iran is involved in this process."