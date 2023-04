France's constitutional court has approved the key elements of President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform, paving the way for him to implement the unpopular changes that have sparked months of protests and strikes.

The nine-member Constitutional Council ruled on Friday in favour of key provisions, including raising the retirement age to 64 from 62, judging the legislation to be in accordance with the law.

Six minor proposals were rejected, including efforts to force large companies to publish data on how many people over 55 they employ and a separate idea to create a special contract for older workers.

The decision represents a victory for Macron, but analysts say it has come at a major personal cost for the 45-year-old while causing months of disruption for the country with sometimes violent protests that have left hundreds injured.

The president's personal ratings are close to their lowest-ever level and many voters have been left outraged by his decision to ram the pensions law through the lower house of parliament without a vote.

Police expect up to 10,000 people to gather again in Paris on Friday night, raising fears of more vandalism and clashes that have marred recent rallies.

