Protesters opposing President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular plan to raise the retirement age to 64 marched in cities and towns around France, in a final show of anger before a decision on whether the measure meets constitutional standards.

Hours before the Paris march got under way on Thursday, protesters piled bags of garbage in front of the Constitutional Council, which is expected to decide on Friday whether to nix any or all parts of the legislation.

The trash piles were cleaned up but signalled the start of a new strike by garbage collectors, timed to begin with the nationwide protest marches. A previous strike last month left the streets of the French capital filled for days with mounds of reeking refuse.

Security forces guarded the Constitutional Council, located near a stretch of the Paris march path, and Paris Police Chief Laurent Nunez inspected the site. Government spokesperson Olivier Veran said the nine-member council needs calm to do its work.

"The mobilisation is far from over," the leader of the leftist CGT union, Sophie Binet, said at a trash incineration site south of Paris where several hundred protesters blocked garbage trucks. "As long as this reform isn’t withdrawn, the mobilization will continue in one form or another."

CGT has been the backbone of the protest and strike movement challenging Macron's plan to increase France's retirement age from 62 to 64. Eight unions have organized protests since January in a rare voice of unity. Student unions have joined in.

Dozens of railway workers marched down a Paris street of luxury boutiques before moving to the nearby Champs-Elysees Avenue.

“We must get out of this situation. And the best way is to withdraw the law, either by the Constitutional Council or by mobilization, which we want to maintain,” said Fabien Villedieu of the Sud-Rail Union as militants stoked fires outside the Gare de Lyon train station.

