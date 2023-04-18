However, Mané has contributed little on the field in recent months and upset squad stability. He has been a bit-part player ever since a leg injury ruled him out of the World Cup, and was suspended from the squad for Bayern's draw at Hoffenheim on Saturday for what the club called “misconduct” after confronting teammate Leroy Sané in the locker room following the loss to City. German media reported he had struck Sané in the face.