Hungary's parliament has approved a bill to allow Finland to join NATO once its application has been ratified by all 30 members of the alliance, after months of discussions on the matter.

The bill on Finland's NATO accession was passed on Monday with 182 in favour and six votes against, after Fidesz said last week it would back the motion.

Finland and Sweden asked to join the trans-Atlantic military alliance last year in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But the process has been held up by Türkiye and Hungary for national security reasons.

Although Finland's bid has now been approved, the Swedish bill is still stranded in the Hungarian parliament.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week that Türkiye's parliament would also start ratifying Finland's accession. But it also held off approving Sweden's bid.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said he had urged Türkiye and Hungary to ratify both applications.

A vote on Sweden's bid has not yet been scheduled in Budapest.

