Pope Francis has left hospital and returned to the Vatican after being treated for bronchitis, making light of his illness by saying: "I'm still alive you know".

The pope, 86, was taken to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Wednesday after complaining of breathing difficulties, but responded rapidly to an infusion of antibiotics, his medical team has said.

Looking to show he was fully recovered, Francis got out of his car on Saturday before leaving left the hospital grounds, using a walking stick to support himself.

He greeted well wishers and talked briefly to waiting reporters, confirming that he would preside over the Palm Sunday service in St. Peter's Square and give his usual weekly address to the faithful.

Sunday's service kicks off a week of Easter events and the Vatican subsequently said the pontiff would take part in those celebrations, supported by cardinals.

