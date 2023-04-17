Italy's government has pressed ahead with plans to crackdown on migrants as they arrived by the hundreds at a Sicilian port after a Coast Guard rescue.

A Coast Guard boat with about 200 migrants aboard pulled into the harbor of Catania, Sicily early Monday.

They were among some 600 migrants rescued by the Coast Guard during the weekend in Malta's search-and-rescue sector of the Mediterranean.

Also on Sunday, an Italian naval vessel brought some 300 rescued migrants to another Sicilian port, Augusta, Italian media said.

This week, the Senate is due to take up proposed legislation put forward by the government of far-right Premier Giorgia Meloni that aims to make it harder for migrants to gain temporary permission to stay in Italy.

Meloni's government last week declared a six-month national state of emergency to help cope with the influx of migrants, mainly by shortening the time need to fund or erect new housing or repatriation centers for those losing asylum bids.

