Live blog: Air raid alerts issued for most of eastern Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 439th day.
Sunday, May 7, 2023
Ukrainian officials have issued air raid alerts evening for areas covering roughly two-thirds of the country.
The alerts extended from the capital Kiev and regions to the west of it through all regions in the east as well as south to Kherson region and Russian-annexed Crimea.
1805 GMT — Russia says US 'primarily' responsible for attack on pro-Kremlin writer
Russia's Foreign Ministry said the United States was "primarily" to blame for a car blast that killed one person and wounded pro-Kremlin writer Zakhar Prilepin.
"The responsibility for this terrorist act, and for others, does not lie only with Ukraine, but also with its Western minders, primarily the United States," the ministry said, adding that "the silence of the relevant international organisations in unacceptable".