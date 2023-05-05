Live blog: China will promote peace talks on Ukraine crisis — FM Qin Gang

2200 GMT — Zelenskyy vows to defeat 'Russian evil' in Netherlands tour

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the Dutch Royal Air Force base in the Netherlands and thanked both Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister of Defence Kajsa Ollongren for their support for Kiev.

"Here and now, we see what help is and what life protection is. This is the most honourable mission — to do everything for life to prevail," Zelenskyy said.