Live blog: China will promote peace talks on Ukraine crisis — FM Qin Gang
Russia-Ukraine conflict rages on its 437th day.
Friday, May 5, 2023
China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang has said Beijing will persist in promoting peace talks for the Ukraine crisis and is "willing to maintain communication and coordination with Russia to make tangible contributions to the political settlement of the crisis", a Foreign Ministry statement said.
The statement referred to Qin's meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Foreign Ministers' meeting in Goa, India.
2200 GMT — Zelenskyy vows to defeat 'Russian evil' in Netherlands tour
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited the Dutch Royal Air Force base in the Netherlands and thanked both Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Minister of Defence Kajsa Ollongren for their support for Kiev.
"Here and now, we see what help is and what life protection is. This is the most honourable mission — to do everything for life to prevail," Zelenskyy said.
"All this brings victory closer, our common victory. We will defeat the Russian evil and protect our freedom, our common European way of life."
Ollongren emphasised that the Netherlands will continue to help the Ukrainian people in their efforts to repel Russian aggression.
"We will continue to make a significant contribution to strengthening Ukraine's military capabilities. Now and in the future, for as long as it takes," she said.
2054 GMT — Ukraine downs its own drone in Kiev
The Ukrainian air force has said it downed its own drone that lost control over Kiev, after a series of explosions shook the capital.
At the time of the explosions, the AFP news agency journalists saw a drone that air defence was attempting to shoot down, while the Kiev city military administration said "air defence is at work."
Journalists saw a cloud of black smoke in the air, just as the Kiev city military administration announced the air raid alert was over.
Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko said, "firefighters put out a fire on the ground floor of a four-storey shopping centre" in the Solomyansky district.
The fire spread over 50 square metres and caused some superficial damage, but no victims were reported, Klitschko said.