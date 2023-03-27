1602 GMT — EU Council chief vows support, ammunition for Ukraine

European Council President Charles Michel pledged to continue supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression “for as long as necessary,” adding that EU leaders will “massively ramp up” ammunition production to send to the war-torn country.

Michel met with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest, where the two leaders discussed EU support for Ukraine, security issues in neighbouring Moldova, and Romania's bid to join Europe’s ID check-free travel zone, also known as t he Schengen area.

“We are again stepping up our military support,” Michel told a news conference. “Last week, we agreed to urgently deliver one million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine. We will massively ramp up our production capacity.”

1427 GMT — German Leopard 2 tanks have reached Ukraine -security source

The 18 Leopard 2 battle tanks pledged by Germany to support Ukraine in its war against Russia have arrived in Ukraine, a security source said on Monday, confirming a report by Spiegel news magazine.

Besides the 18 main battle tanks, 40 German Marder infantry fighting vehicles, and two armoured recovery vehicles had also reached Ukraine, the security source said.

The German army trained the Ukrainian tank crews as well as the troops assigned to operate the Marder vehicles for several weeks on training grounds in Muenster and Bergen in northern Germany.

1135 GMT — Defending Bakhmut is a 'military necessity' – Ukrainian general

Ukraine's ground forces commander has said his troops were continuing to repel heavy Russian attacks on the eastern city of Bakhmut and that defending it was a "military necessity."

Ukraine's military said Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi had acted during a visit to the eastern front line to solve "problematic issues that prevent effective execution of combat tasks" and taken "operational decisions aimed at strengthening our capabilities to deter and inflict damage on the enemy."

It gave no details, and did not say when the visit took place, but Syrskyi's comments signalled Ukraine's intention to keep fighting in Bakhmut despite the heavy death toll there.

"The most intense phase of the battle for Bakhmut continues. The situation is constantly difficult. The enemy suffers significant losses in human resources, weapons and military equipment but continues to conduct offensive actions," he said.

0911 GMT — Police chief survives assassination in Mariupol: Russian media

A police chief in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian port city of Mariupol survived an assassination attempt when his car was blown up, Russian state media has reported.

Moscow-backed authorities in occupied Ukraine territories have periodically reported saboteur attacks they blame on Kiev.

Citing an east Ukrainian separatist source, the TASS news agency reported that police chief Mikhail Moskvin's car was blown up but that he was alive.

0823 GMT — Zelenskyy, actor Orlando Bloom discuss support for children

Assistance for Ukrainian children was on the agenda in a meeting between Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British actor Orlando Bloom.

"As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Orlando Bloom will support humanitarian aid and infrastructure reconstruction projects aimed at ensuring the interests of Ukrainia n children," said a statement by the president's office.

The statement added that Bloom's priorities also included the development of family care systems for children deprived of parental care, of infrastructure for early childhood development and the creation of youth projects and startups.