Live blog: EU prepares new sanctions against Russia

Monday, May 8, 2023

EU envoys are set to discuss new sanctions related to Russia’s war on Ukraine as the European Commission has prepared a new package, an official has announced.

Speaking at the daily news briefing, the European Commission’s chief spokesperson Eric Mamer confirmed that the EU executive body’s “proposal for the 11th package of sanctions was sent out to the member states” on Friday.

The EU ambassadors will discuss the draft on Wednesday, he added.

“This package will be focusing on the implementation of sanctions, their effectiveness and how we avoid the evasion of sanctions,” Mamer explained.

He said the new measures will address trade with Russia as the EU wants to “ensure that Russia isn't receiving imports from other countries.”

1108 GMT - EU aims to blacklist several Chinese firms to tighten Russia sanctions

The European Union's executive has proposed blacklisting several Chinese companies and curbing exports to nations seen as involved in bypassing Russia trade restrictions under the latest set of sanctions against Moscow for the war against Ukraine.

Seven companies in China would be subject to an asset freeze in the EU, said diplomats familiar with the proposal, in what would be a first for the bloc to punish China over accusations of Beijing's role in aiding Russia's war in Ukraine.

On Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China was urging the EU not to take the "wrong path", and that it was prepared to take action to safeguard its rights and interests.

"China opposes actions that use China-Russia cooperation as a pretext to impose illegal sanctions or long-arm jurisdiction against China," Wang said at a regular news conference.

1104 GMT - Ukraine looms over Chinese foreign minister's European visit

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will visit Europe this week, Beijing has said, as China pushes to act as a mediator in the Ukraine conflict and rebuild ties with the continent.

Beijing has sought to portray itself as a neutral party in Russia's war in Ukraine, with President Xi Jinping last month holding his first call with Kiev's leader since Moscow's offensive began.

But recent comments by China's ambassador to France questioning the sovereignty of ex-Soviet states threw its neutral stance into question, and a position paper from Beijing on ending the conflict was met with scepticism by the United States and NATO.

1025 GMT - Ukraine downs Russian drones in overnight strikes

Ukraine air defenses have shot down 35 Iranian-made drones over Kiev in Russia’s latest nighttime assault, as attacks across Ukraine by the Kremlin's forces killed three civilians, officials said.

Five people in the capital were injured by falling drone debris, according to Serhii Popko, head of the Kiev City Military Administration. Air raid alarms sounded for more than three hours during the night.

Drone wreckage struck a two-story apartment building in Kiev’s western Svyatoshynskyi district, while other debris struck a car parked nearby, setting it on fire, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram post.

1003 GMT - Russian shelling hits power networks

Russian shelling has damaged electricity distribution networks in five Ukrainian regions overnight, Ukraine's state grid operator said.

"The night attack by drones did not damage the main energy infrastructure," Ukrenergo said in a statement.

"However, due to Russian shelling along the frontline and border shelling, there is again damage to distribution networks in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy and Chernihiv regions."

Ukraine's energy system has survived months of Russian missile and drone attacks that have at times left millions without power or heating during the cold winter months.

But fast repairs, equipment supplied by Ukraine's Western partners and favourable weather for hydro-power stations have allowed Kiev to restore power supplies and even start small electricity exports to neighbouring countries.

0540 GMT - Russia launches large-scale strikes across Ukraine

Russia has launched a wave of drone, missile and air strikes on Kiev and other Ukrainian cities, officials said, as Moscow steps up attacks while preparing for its cherished Victory Day holiday celebrating the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945.

As many as 16 missile strikes had targeted the cities of Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Odesa regions, in addition to 61 airstrikes and 52 rocket salvos on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, the General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said in its morning update on the fighting.

Kiev's mayor said at least five people were wounded in the capital amid damage to a fuel depot, cars, buildings and infrastructure. A food warehouse was set ablaze in the Black Sea city of Odesa.

The reports have not been independently verified.

0539 GMT - Central Asian migrant workers targeted

Russian military recruiters have been targeting central Asian migrant workers in Russia to serve in Ukraine, according to the UK’s Ministry of Defence in its latest intelligence update.

The update says: "Recruiters have visited mosques and immigration offices to recruit. At immigration offices, staff who speak Tajik and Uzbek routinely attempt to recruit migrants.

Radio Free Europe reported recruiters offering sign-up bonuses of USD $2,390 and salaries of up to USD $4,160 a month. Migrants have also been offered a fast-track Russian citizenship path of six months to one year, instead of the usual five years.

The high monthly salary and sign-up bonuses will entice some migrant workers to sign up. These recruits are likely sent to the Ukrainian frontlines where the casualty rate is extremely high.

Recruiting migrants is part of the Russian Ministry of Defence’s attempts to fulfil its target of 400,000 volunteers to fight in Ukraine.

The authorities are almost certainly seeking to delay any new overt mandatory mobilisation for as long as possible to minimise domestic dissent."

2258 GMT - Drone wreckage hits Kiev's Sviatoshyn district - mayor

Drone wreckage has hit Kiev's Sviatoshyn district, the city's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, adding that there was no immediate information on potential casualties or damages.

"All services are on their way to the site," Klitschko said on his Telegram messaging channel. Sviatoshyn, on the western edge of Kiev, is a historical neighbourhood of the capital.