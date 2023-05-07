Live blog: Explosions rock Russia-annexed Crimea — reports
Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 439th day.
Sunday, May 7, 2023
Ukraine has launched more than 10 drones overnight on the Crimean Peninsula, including three on the port of Sevastopol, a Russian-installed official said, adding that air defence systems repelled all the attacks on Sevastopol. "No objects [in Sevastopol] were damaged," Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, said on the Telegram messaging app.
Baza, a Telegram channel with links to Russia's law enforcement agencies, reported that Ukraine sent a series of drones into the Crimean Peninsula, with Russian air defence shooting down at least one over the port of Sevastopol.
According to the channel's preliminary information, there were no casualties.
According to Ukrainian monitoring Telegram channels, explosions took place in Sevastopol and Saki — where Russia has an air base — as well as a few other places on the Crimean Peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.
Ukraine, without confirming any role in those attacks, says destroying infrastructure is preparation for its planned ground assault.
Follow more updates 👇
1930 GMT — Air raid alerts issued for most of eastern Ukraine
Ukrainian officials have issued air raid alerts evening for areas covering roughly two-thirds of the country.
The alerts extended from the capital Kiev and regions to the west of it through all regions in the east as well as south to Kherson region and Russian-annexed Crimea.
1805 GMT — Russia says US 'primarily' responsible for attack on pro-Kremlin writer
Russia's Foreign Ministry said the United States was "primarily" to blame for a car blast that killed one person and wounded pro-Kremlin writer Zakhar Prilepin.
"The responsibility for this terrorist act, and for others, does not lie only with Ukraine, but also with its Western minders, primarily the United States," the ministry said, adding that "the silence of the relevant international organisations in unacceptable".