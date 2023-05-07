Live blog: Explosions rock Russia-annexed Crimea — reports

Ukraine has launched more than 10 drones overnight on the Crimean Peninsula, including three on the port of Sevastopol, a Russian-installed official said, adding that air defence systems repelled all the attacks on Sevastopol. "No objects [in Sevastopol] were damaged," Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Baza, a Telegram channel with links to Russia's law enforcement agencies, reported that Ukraine sent a series of drones into the Crimean Peninsula, with Russian air defence shooting down at least one over the port of Sevastopol.

According to the channel's preliminary information, there were no casualties.

According to Ukrainian monitoring Telegram channels, explosions took place in Sevastopol and Saki — where Russia has an air base — as well as a few other places on the Crimean Peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.

Ukraine, without confirming any role in those attacks, says destroying infrastructure is preparation for its planned ground assault.