1906 GMT — Russia summons French diplomat over Ukraine atrocity claims

Russia said it had summoned France's charge d'affaires in Moscow to protest "false publications" by the French embassy about alleged atrocities in Ukraine blamed on the Russian army.

Moscow "strongly protested against the statements published by the embassy on social media", the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

1822 GMT — US details new $2.6B military aid package for Ukraine

The United States unveiled details of $2.6 billion in new military aid for Ukraine's war against invading Russian forces, including ammunition for HIMARS precision rocket systems, artillery rounds, and small arms.

"The United States will continue... to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements," the Pentagon said in a statement.

The package also features munitions for Patriot and NASAMS air defence systems, as well as ammunition and anti-tank missiles used by Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles that Washington previously promised to Kiev.

And it includes 120 mm tank ammunition, which a senior US defence official told journalists "will support Ukraine's newly formed armoured tank battalions as well as Abrams tanks that the United States has committed."

1804 GMT — Russia says ready to return Ukraine children if parents request

Russia's children's rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, wanted by the International Criminal Court for the "deportation" of Ukrainian children, said Tuesday she is ready to send children back to Ukraine if their families request it.

Ukraine accuses Russia of having "stolen" more than 16,000 children since the start of its offensive more than a year ago.

Russia says it is "saving" the children from combat zones and that it has a procedure in place for them to be reunited with their families.

Last month, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Lvova-Belova and Russian President Vladimir Putin for the "unlawful deportation" of Ukrainian children.

1734 GMT — Ukraine’s future is in NATO: Stoltenberg

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg expressed support for Ukraine’s NATO membership.

“Ukraine’s future is the Euro-Atlantic family,” Stoltenberg told reporters at a news conference after the reunion of the NATO-Ukraine Commission on the first day of the meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also participated in the session.

Stoltenberg confirmed that NATO allies remain committed to NATO’s open-door policy, but warned that the “first step is to ensure that Ukraine prevails as an independent nation.”

He welcomed the pledge of NATO allies in supporting Kiev, and announced that NATO will “develop a multi-year support initiative for Ukraine” to assist the transition of the Ukrainian army from “Soviet-era equipment and doctrines to NATO standards.”

1722 GMT — Putin urges gov't to propose reforms for overcoming sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that sanctions against Russia will last long, urging the government to carry out medium- and long-term reforms aimed at "ensuring the strategic goals of the country's sovereign development."

Speaking at a videoconference meeting of the State Council Presidium on the development of the Russian industry in conditions of sanctions pressure, Putin said restrictive measures affected many sectors of the Russian economy.

Putin said the Russian government managed to ensure economic stability, however, along with the measures to replace imported technologies and products, the Russian industry needs changes that will lead to economic development.

He mentioned, as one of the measures, tax incentives for buyers of Russian high-tech equipment, noting that the process must be fully transparent to prevent any corrupt elements.

1718 GMT — Zelenskyy invited to NATO summit in July: Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he hoped to see Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a summit of the alliance's leaders this summer.

"A strong independent Ukraine is vital for the stability of the Euro-Atlantic area, and we look forward to meeting President Zelenskyy at our Vilnius summit in July," Stoltenberg said after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

1533 GMT — Russian cafe bomb suspect remanded in custody

A Moscow court ordered that Darya Trepova, the suspect in the fatal bomb attack on a high-profile military blogger, be held in custody for at least two months.

The 26-year-old woman was detained after an explosion ripped through a cafe in Russia's second city Saint Petersburg at the weekend, killing Vladlen Tatarsky, a high-profile supporter of Moscow's assault on Ukraine, and wounding dozens.

After investigators charged Trepova with terrorism, Moscow's Basmanny district court ruled that she should remain in custody until June 2.

Video footage showed the young woman looking grim in the courtroom.