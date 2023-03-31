1002 GMT — Over 1.2M tonnes of grain exported from Ukraine in last 2 weeks

More than 25 million tonnes of grain have been carried via the Black Sea grain initiative that Türkiye helped broker last year in a bid to avert a potential food crisis amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

As a result of Türkiye's negotiations with both parties, the grain deal was extended on March 19 for another 120 days.

Since March 19, more than 1.2 million tonnes of grain have been carried out from Ukraine.

Last July, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a deal in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February 2022.

0940 GMT — Severe violations 'shockingly routine' in Ukraine war: UN rights chief

The United Nations Human Rights chief Volker Turk has deplored how grave human rights violations were "shockingly routine" in Russia's war in Ukraine and said the number of civilian casualties was far higher than official figures.

Addressing the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Turk said Ukraine was a nation "struggling to survive" in the face of Russia's attacks.

"After 13 months of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, severe violations of human rights and international humanitarian law have become shockingly routine," he said.

Ukraine is marking one year since Russia withdrew from the Kiev suburb of Bucha, leaving the bodies of executed civilians strewn in the streets in what has become a symbol of alleged Russian war crimes.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that his country would "never forgive" Russia for its occupation of Bucha.

0844 GMT — Ukraine ceasefire now would not achieve Moscow's goals: Russia

The Kremlin has said that it had noted a call by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and would discuss it with him, but that it could not at the moment achieve the goals of its "special military operation" in this way.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin would discuss Lukashenko's call for negotiations next week, but added that some elements of a peace plan proposed by China were unworkable because Ukraine was following Western orders not to negotiate with Moscow.

0844 GMT — Russia 'should not be' permanent Security Council member: US envoy to UNAFP

Russia "should not be" a permanent member of the UN Security Council, US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield has said in an interview with AFP news agency.

"Russia is a permanent member of the Security Council. It shouldn't be, because of what it is doing in Ukraine, but the (UN) charter does not allow for a change in its permanent membership," Thomas-Greenfield said from Costa Rica, where she was attending a democracy summit.

Russia is also set to assume the rotating presidency of the Security Council on Saturday for a month, to which the US ambassador said she hoped the country will behave "professionally".

0842 GMT — Belarus' Lukashenko: Need talks over Ukraine conflict immediately

Lukashenko has called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and for talks to start on a lasting peace settlement.

In a scheduled address to the nation, Lukashenko said there should be no preconditions for a ceasefire.

He warned Ukraine against launching an anticipated counter-offensive, saying it would make negotiations between Moscow and Kiev impossible.

0730 GMT — Ukraine says athletes not allowed to compete against Russians in Paris Olympics qualifiers

Ukrainian athletes will not be allowed to take part in qualifying events for the 2024 Paris Olympics if they have to compete against Russians, government minister Oleh Nemchinov has said.

Nemchinov, secretary of Ukraine's cabinet ministers, said the government's decision was adopted following a proposal by sports minister Vadym Huttsait and that national federations ignoring the ruling could be sanctioned. Huttsait is also president of Ukraine's Olympic committee.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations on Tuesday for the gradual return to international competition for Russian and Belarusian athletes as neutrals.

0300 GMT — Zelenskyy hints at counteroffensive as battle for Bakhmut rages

Zelenskyy has spoken in his fresh video address of the "tremendous path" his country has taken in 400 days of resistance since Russia's offensive began on February 24, 2022.

"Ukraine will win at the front ... we will not leave a single trace of Russia on our land, and we will not leave any enemy unpunished either. We are preparing news about this," he said.

He did not give details, but the Ukrainian military has been planning a counteroffensive.

Ukraine said Russian forces continued their assault on the eastern battlefield city of Bakhmut and nearby towns as well as on the contested city of Avdiivka and the surrounding area.