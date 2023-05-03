Live blog: Large sanctions package coming against Russia — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine and its partners are preparing a large sanctions package against Russia.

"We are closely monitoring how the terrorist state [Russia] is trying to circumvent sanctions, recording each such direction, and working together with our partners to block it. We are preparing a large sanctions package," Zelenskyy said in a new video address to Ukrainian citizens on day 435 of the Russian invasion.

"The decision will be made soon."

He said Ukraine is also preparing for the planned international meetings on the reconstruction of Ukraine and relevant negotiations with partners.

