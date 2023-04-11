1800 GMT – Russia hits eastern Ukraine with air strikes, artillery attacks

Russian forces have pounded frontline cities in eastern Ukraine with air strikes and artillery attacks.

The Russians pressed on with their offensive in the eastern Donetsk region where several cities and towns came under heavy bombardment, Ukraine's general staff said.

Ukrainian forces repelled several attacks, it said, as the Russian military kept up its effort to take control of Bakhmut.

A top Ukrainian commander accused Moscow of using "scorched earth" tactics.

"The enemy switched to so-called scorched earth tactics from Syria. It is destroying buildings and positions with air strikes and artillery fire," Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of Ukraine's ground forces, said of Bakhmut.

The battle for the small and now largely ruined city on the edge of a chunk of Russian-controlled territory in Donetsk has been the bloodiest of the 13-month war as Moscow tries to inject momentum into its campaign after recent setbacks.

Both sides have suffered heavy casualties in the Bakhmut fighting, but Syrskyi said: "The situation is difficult but controllable."

1739 GMT – Canada pledges fresh Ukraine military aid, sanctions on Russia

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada imposed new sanctions on Russia over its war in Ukraine and pledged new military support for Kiev.

Ottawa will send 21,000 assault rifles, 38 machine guns and 2.4 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine and impose sanctions on 14 Russian individuals and 34 entities, including security targets linked to Wagner Group, Trudeau said after meeting Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Toronto.

“We will continue to support Ukraine with everything needed for as long as necessary,” he said.

Canada is also imposing sanctions on nine entities tied to the Belarusian financial sector to further pressure Russia’s “enablers in Belarus”, Trudeau said.

1612 GMT – Hungary agrees to new energy deals with Russia



Hungary signed new agreements Tuesday to ensure its continued access to Russian energy, a sign of the country’s continuing diplomatic and trade ties with Moscow that have confounded some European leaders amid the war in Ukraine.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Russian state energy company Gazprom had agreed to allow Hungary, if needed, to import quantities of natural gas beyond the amounts agreed to in a long-term contract that was amended last year.

The price of the gas, which would reach Hungary through the Turkstream pipeline, would be capped at 150 euros ($163) per cubic metre, Szijjarto said, part of an agreement that will allow Hungary to pay down gas purchases on a deferred basis if market prices go above that level.

Szijjarto’s trip to Russia’s capital was unusual for an official from a European Union country. Most members of the 27-nation bloc have distanced themselves from Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine and sought to wean their countries off of Russian fossil fuels.

1340 GMT – Civilian deaths in Ukraine approaches 8,500: UN

Almost 8,500 civilians are confirmed to have been killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a UN body has said, with many thousands more unverified deaths feared.

The Office of the UN high commissioner for human rights (OHCHR) said it had recorded 8,490 people killed and 14,244 injured between the launch of the war of 24 February 2022 and 9 April 2023.

The body has long described its figures as “the tip of the iceberg” because of its limited access to battle zones.

The majority of the deaths were recorded in territory controlled by the Ukrainian government and under attack by Russian forces, including 3,927 people in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, where there has been intense fighting.

1155 GMT – Russia accuses Ukraine of recruiting youth for ‘sabotage’

The head of Russia’s FSB security service, Alexander Bortnikov, accused Ukraine and the West of recruiting young Russians to stage armed attacks.

“In the conditions of Russia conducting the special military operation, Ukrainian special forces and their Western curators have launched an aggressive ideological indoctrination and recruitment of our citizens,” Bortnikov told a meeting in Moscow of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee.

“Especially the younger generation, to involve them in sabotage, terrorist and extremist activities,” he added, according to a statement from the committee.

1122 GMT – Decision on fighter jets to Ukraine likely 'before summer': Denmark

Denmark's defence minister said he expected the Danes and allies to decide on whether to donate Western fighter jets to Ukraine "before the summer", as deliveries of Polish and Slovak MiG-29s have begun.

Discussions are taking time because countries have to act together, acting defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen said during a visit to Ukraine.

"Denmark will not do it alone," Lund Poulsen told several Danish media outlets, adding that a decision was still achievable "in the near future."

"We need to do this together with several countries. We will also have a dialogue with the Americans about this," the minister said.

Slovakia and Poland began deliveries of Soviet-designed MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine in late March and early April.

Warsaw has said it is ready to give away all of its MiG-29s – around 30.

But despite requests from Kiev, no modern fighter jets such as the US-designed F-16 have been pledged, and Washington has so far said it would not send fighter jets.

1108 GMT – Russia-Ukraine war ended post-Cold War era: Japan

Japan has said that Russia’s war on Ukraine has terminated the post-Cold War era.

“Russia's invasion of Ukraine has become a ‘symbol’ of the end of the post-Cold War era, forcing the international community to face a ‘historical inflection point’,” Japan's Foreign Ministry said in its annual Diplomatic Bluebook.

Russia launched a war on Ukraine last year in February which has resulted in death and injuries to tens of hundreds of people while millions have been displaced from Ukraine.

Tokyo has condemned Moscow and joined the US-led western nations to sanction Russia, its businesses, and politicians, including President Vladimir Putin.