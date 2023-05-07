Live blog: Moscow 'promises' Wagner enough ammo to stay in Bakhmut

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group has said Moscow had promised his fighters enough ammunition to stay in Bakhmut, after threatening to pull out in scathing videos.

Rivalries between Yevgeny Prigozhin and the conventional army came to the surface during the battle for the eastern Ukrainian town, where Wagner is leading the assault.

"Overnight we received a combat order... they promised to give us all the ammunition and arm aments we need to continue the operations" in Bakhmut, Prigozhin said.

His group has been assured "that everything necessary will be provided," he added.