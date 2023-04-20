0943 GMT — Danes, Dutch to donate Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Denmark and the Netherlands have announced that they plan to provide Ukraine with at least 14 refurbished German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks, to be supplied from early 2024.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen called it “a significant donation” which came on top of a contribution by Denmark, the Netherlands and Germany, announced in February, to supply at least 100 Leopard 1 A5 tanks.

In a joint statement, the Danish and Dutch defense ministers said the estimated cost of 165 million euros "to jointly acquire, refurbish and donate" will be equally divided between the two NATO members.

“In this way, we will jointly take part in the ‘Leopard 2 coalition’, supported by many partners and allies," they said.

Acting Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen stressed that the tanks were not Danish but are “bought in collaboration with the Netherlands.”

0526 GMT — Seoul says military aid for Ukraine 'depends on Russia'

South Korea's decision on whether to send military aid to Kiev depends on Russia's actions, Seoul's presidential office said Thursday, adding that a possible large-scale civilian attack could tip the balance.

Seoul has a long-standing policy against providing weapons to countries in active conflict, which it has repeatedly said makes it difficult to supply arms directly to Ukraine.

South Korea has supported the US-led sanctions on Moscow and has sent humanitarian aid to Kiev, while signing major arms deals — including for tanks and howitzers — with Poland.

On Thursday, President Yoon Suk-yeol's office said "South Korea could not just idly stand by and watch should there be killings that the international community takes seriously".

"What happens next depends on Russia," a presidential official told reporters on the condition of anonymity.

0451 GMT — Zelenskyy to address Mexico Congress

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to address Mexico's Congress by video, according to two people familiar with the matter, as he seeks support in his country's ongoing conflict with Russia.

The speech was due to take place around midday on Thursday, the sources said.

Zelenskyy's address to the lower house of Congress came at the invitation of a congressional friendship group between Mexico and Ukraine, according to the sources.

The German president and the US ambassador to Mexico have been among diplomatic allies that have sought to persuade the Mexican government to side with Ukraine against Russia.

Mexico's government has said it wants to remain neutral in the conflict, and some supporters of Ukraine have criticised the country's leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for taking issue with European arms shipments to Kiev.