Live blog: Putin tells Victory Day parade 'real war' unleashed on Russia

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed his country's Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square, claiming that “a real war” has been unleashed against Russia — a reference to the war in Ukraine that the Kremlin says is a proxy conflict with the West.

“Today civilization is once again at a decisive turning point,” Putin said. “A real war has been unleashed against our Motherland.”

He welcomed soldiers fighting in Ukraine who were present at the parade. “To Russia! To our brave armed forces ! To Victory!” Putin concluded the speech.

Russia unleashed a barrage of cruise missiles on Ukraine overnight into Tuesday, hours before the start of Moscow's annual commemorations celebrating the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.

The event this year is taking place amid tight security measures following a series of drone attacks, including on the Kremlin citadel itself, that Moscow has blamed on Ukraine.

0717 GMT - UN chief says peace talks in Ukraine conflict not possible right now

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said he sees no immediate possibility of reaching a comprehensive ceasefire in the war in Ukraine as both sides are convinced they can win, according to an interview published by Spanish newspaper El Pais.

Guterres, who is in Spain to receive the Charles V European Award, told El Pais the UN was instead focusing on talks with both Russia and Ukraine to solve concrete problems such as extending the Black Sea grain deal that is set to expire on May 18. "Unfortunately, I believe that at this stage, a peace negotiation is not possible.

Asked about mediation efforts by China or Brazilian leader Lula, Guterres stressed that achieving peace in the conflict could not happen at the moment, though he hoped that "in the future it will".

0641 GMT - European Union, Ukraine mark Europe Day

For the first time, Ukraine and the European Union are marking Europe Day together.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the EU's executive branch, has made a special trip to Kiev to deliver a speech after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his nation would from now on “celebrate Europe Day together with all of free Europe."

More than a year into the war with Russia, Ukraine's ambition to join the bloc has amplified in order to anchor its future with the West.

Next month, it will be one year since the EU nations granted Ukraine candidate status, boosted it with aid and military support and sanctioned Russia with increasing sanctions.

2318 GMT - No ships inspected Sunday, Monday under Black Sea grain deal: UN

The United Nations said no ships were inspected on Sunday or Monday under a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, which Moscow has threatened to quit on May 18 over obstacles to its own grain and fertiliser exports.

Officials from Russia, Ukraine, Türkiye and the United Nations make up a Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul, which implements the Black Sea deal agreed in July.

Ukraine has been putting forward daily a list of ships to be authorised.

Ukraine has told the JCC that 62 vessels are waiting to travel to Ukrainian ports, of which eight have been put forward for authorisation by the JCC, the United Nations said in a statement.

The JCC has not agreed to any new authorisations for the past several days.