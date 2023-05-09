Live blog: Putin tells Victory Day parade 'real war' unleashed on Russia
Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 441st day.
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin has addressed his country's Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square, claiming that “a real war” has been unleashed against Russia — a reference to the war in Ukraine that the Kremlin says is a proxy conflict with the West.
“Today civilization is once again at a decisive turning point,” Putin said. “A real war has been unleashed against our Motherland.”
He welcomed soldiers fighting in Ukraine who were present at the parade. “To Russia! To our brave armed forces ! To Victory!” Putin concluded the speech.
Russia unleashed a barrage of cruise missiles on Ukraine overnight into Tuesday, hours before the start of Moscow's annual commemorations celebrating the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
The event this year is taking place amid tight security measures following a series of drone attacks, including on the Kremlin citadel itself, that Moscow has blamed on Ukraine.
0717 GMT - UN chief says peace talks in Ukraine conflict not possible right now
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said he sees no immediate possibility of reaching a comprehensive ceasefire in the war in Ukraine as both sides are convinced they can win, according to an interview published by Spanish newspaper El Pais.
Guterres, who is in Spain to receive the Charles V European Award, told El Pais the UN was instead focusing on talks with both Russia and Ukraine to solve concrete problems such as extending the Black Sea grain deal that is set to expire on May 18. "Unfortunately, I believe that at this stage, a peace negotiation is not possible.
Asked about mediation efforts by China or Brazilian leader Lula, Guterres stressed that achieving peace in the conflict could not happen at the moment, though he hoped that "in the future it will".
0641 GMT - European Union, Ukraine mark Europe Day
For the first time, Ukraine and the European Union are marking Europe Day together.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the EU's executive branch, has made a special trip to Kiev to deliver a speech after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his nation would from now on “celebrate Europe Day together with all of free Europe."
More than a year into the war with Russia, Ukraine's ambition to join the bloc has amplified in order to anchor its future with the West.
Next month, it will be one year since the EU nations granted Ukraine candidate status, boosted it with aid and military support and sanctioned Russia with increasing sanctions.
2318 GMT - No ships inspected Sunday, Monday under Black Sea grain deal: UN
The United Nations said no ships were inspected on Sunday or Monday under a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, which Moscow has threatened to quit on May 18 over obstacles to its own grain and fertiliser exports.
Officials from Russia, Ukraine, Türkiye and the United Nations make up a Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul, which implements the Black Sea deal agreed in July.
Ukraine has been putting forward daily a list of ships to be authorised.
Ukraine has told the JCC that 62 vessels are waiting to travel to Ukrainian ports, of which eight have been put forward for authorisation by the JCC, the United Nations said in a statement.
The JCC has not agreed to any new authorisations for the past several days.
The United Nations says no ships were inspected on Sunday or Monday under a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, which Moscow has threatened to quit on May 18 over obstacles to its own grain and fertiliser exports
1953 GMT - Zelenskyy says Russia will be defeated 'as Nazism was'
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has vowed that Russian forces would be defeated in Ukraine just as Nazi Germany was beaten in 1945, during an address commemorating the end of World War II.
His speech recorded at a war memorial in Kiev comes one day ahead of Victory Day in Moscow, a Soviet war anniversary to be marked by an army parade through Red Square with security on high alert.
Ukrainian forces meanwhile said they had downed nearly three dozen Russian attack drones, spurring explosions and air raid sirens in the capital overnight.
"All the old evil that modern Russia is bringing back will be defeated just as Nazism was defeated," Zelenskyy said in a video at Kiev's World War II memorial.
"Just as we destroyed evil together then, we are destroying a similar evil together now."
2308 GMT - Dutch PM to discuss defence of Ukraine with Brazil's Lula
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he will lay out the need to defend Ukraine in the war with Russia on Tuesday when he meets Brazilian President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, who has been critical of arming the Ukrainians.
"We need to help Ukraine fight this fight," Rutte told reporters on the first day of his visit to Brazil.
Rutte said he will explain to Lula why the question of backing Ukraine is "existential" for the Netherlands, for Europe and beyond because the Russian attack has put Western values at stake.
"If Putin would be successful in Ukraine, and I don't think he will be, it won't end there.
2200 GMT - Ukraine shells Russia's border region: Belgorod governor
Ukrainian forces shelled the Belgorod region on Russia's border with Ukraine, injuring at least five people and damaging houses and power lines, the region's governor said.
The town of Shebekino in southern Belgorod was shelled three times, injuring five, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram messaging channel.
At least five other settlements also came under fire, he said.
There was no immediate information on casualties and destruction, but emergency services were working on the site. Gladkov said that several private houses were damaged in the shelling as well as a farm, infrastructure and power lines.
2130 GMT - British FM to meet Blinken in Washington to discuss Ukraine
British foreign minister James Cleverly is travelling to Washington for talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on reaffirming support for Ukraine in the war against Russia.
Cleverly will also use the meetings to discuss the $1 trillion bilateral investment relationship between the countries and the need to improve economic resilience given geopolitical tensions in the world, his office said.
The war in Ukraine has been a contributing factor to higher inflation and energy costs, while a deal to facilitate grain exports through the Black Sea has come under strain ahead of its current expiry date next week.
2130 GMT - US to provide Ukraine $1.2B in long-term security aid
The US will provide $1.2 billion more in long-term military aid to Ukraine to further bolster its air defences as Russia continues to pound Ukraine with drones, rockets and surface-to-air missiles, US officials said.
The aid package is expected to be announced on Tuesday and the money will be provided under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.
Unlike the US equipment, weapons and ammunition that are more frequently sent to Ukraine from Pentagon stocks — so they can be delivered quickly — this money is to be spent over the coming months or even years to ensure Ukraine's future security needs.
The assistance initiative will fund HAWK air-defence systems, air-defence munitions and drones for air defence.
It will also buy artillery, rockets, satellite imagery assistance, and funding for ongoing maintenance and spare parts for a variety of systems, according to the officials.
1813 GMT - Wagner chief says forces begin to receive ammo
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of Russian mercenary outfit Wagner, said on Monday that his forces have begun to receive badly-needed ammunition as battles rage in the frontline hotspot of Bakhmut.
Prigozhin's Wagner group has spearheaded the grinding, months-long Russian assault on Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, almost capturing the city in the longest and bloodiest battle of the campaign.
Without more support, Prigozhin had said he would pull back his fighters on May 10.
In an audio message released by his spokespeople, Prigozhin said: "According to preliminary data, we are beginning to receive ammunition."
He said that "fierce" battles were underway in Bakhmut, with his forces advancing. Prigozhin added that Ukrainian troops still controlled "approximately 2.36 square kilometres" of territory in Bakhmut.