1003 GMT - Data firm to help Ukraine prosecute alleged Russian war crimes

Ukraine plans to deploy software from US data analytics provider Palantir Technologies Inc to help it prosecute alleged war crimes committed by Russia, the company told Reuters news agency.

Palantir, which has supplied Ukraine systems that could help it target tanks and support refugees, is now working with the country's prosecutor general's office to let investigators across Europe pool and process data, the company said.

Its software will combine intelligence and satellite imagery to build a map of evidence, for instance establishing the proximity of Russian equipment to crime scenes or aggregating photographs that Ukrainians have uploaded to social media, Palantir said.

The data that Palantir's software will process relates to claims of alleged killing, rape, torture and destruction, part of more than 78,000 crimes reported in Ukraine since Russia invaded more than a year ago. Moscow has denied attacking civilians or perpetrating war crimes.

0709 GMT - Russian head of Crimea says air defences activated

The top official in the Russian-annexed Crimea region of Ukraine said that air defence systems had been activated but there were no reports of damage or casualties.

"Air defence forces worked in the sky over Crimea. No damage or casualties. I ask everyone to remain calm and trust only trusted sources of information," the official, Sergei Aksyonov, said on the messaging app Telegram.

He did not say what the target of the air defences was or specify the location of the military activity.

0300 GMT - Ukrainian diplomat says Kiev will not join NATO in parts

Ukraine's deputy foreign minister has said that Kiev will not join the alliance in parts, stressing his country’s commitment to territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

"Ukraine is a state that has defined, internationally recognised borders, and, of course, we will join certain organisations within internationally recognised borders," said Yevhen Perebyinis, according to Ukrinform, citing Ukraine’s national telethon, United News.

Underlying Ukraine's readiness to join the bloc with its consolidated position, Perebyinis said Ukraine has outgrown the stage of the Membership Action Plan.