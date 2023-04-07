1650 — France accuses Russia of disinformation about French position in Ukraine war

France has accused Russia of disinformation about its role in Ukraine and past peace efforts.

Responding to a question from Anadolu, the French Foreign Ministry's deputy spokesperson Francois Delmas said at a news conference that recent remarks on France by Moscow were "out of the subject."

He was referring to accusations of "blackmail" by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday, aimed at French President Emmanuel Macron, who said that anyone helping Moscow in the Ukraine war would become an "accomplice."

Zakharova noted that as French head of state, Macron knew how much effort Russia putting into solving the Ukraine crisis by implementing the 2014 Minsk agreement, which Paris mediated.

As president of a NATO member country, Macron also knows how much the alliance did to destabilize the situation there, she added.

Delmas said Russia is the aggressor against Ukraine in the war, and that Kiev was defending "its sovereignty and its territorial integrity."

1540 GMT — Russia likely behind US military document leak, US officials say

Russia or pro-Russian elements are likely behind the leak of several classified US military documents posted on social media that offer a partial, month-old snapshot of the war in Ukraine, three US officials have told Reuters.

The documents appear to have been altered to lower the number of casualties suffered by Russian forces, the US officials said, adding their assessments were informal and separate from an investigation into the leak itself.

The US officials spoke on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the matter and declined to discuss the documents in any detail.

1458 GMT — Russia, Belarus to prepare common security policy: Kremlin

Russia and Belarus are starting work on a common security policy as soon as possible, the Kremlin has announced.

Commenting on a statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin that the two countries had decided to outline a common security policy in the face of growing tensions on their borders with other nations, sanctions and an "information war" against them, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they would work out the exact terms of such a draft "in the shortest possible terms."

Referring to a recent proposal by Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko to destroy all nuclear weapons in the world, Peskov said such a move would be unrealistic.

"This would demand a consensus, and we do not see readiness from certain countries for any consensuses," he said.

Peskov said Russian military chiefs would take into account recent remarks by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said he expects Ukraine to launch a counter-offensive soon.