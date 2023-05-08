Live blog: Russia launches large-scale strikes across Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 440th day.
Monday, May 8, 2023
Russia has launched a large-scale wave of strikes on Kiev and across Ukraine sowing destruction and injuries, officials said, as Moscow prepares for its cherished Victory Day holiday that marks the anniversary of its defeat of Nazi Germany.
At least five people were injured due to Russian strikes on Kiev, Ukrainian officials said, while Russian missiles set ablaze a foodstuff warehouse in the Black Sea city of Odessa and blasts were reported in several other Ukrainian regions.
The fresh attacks come as Moscow prepares for its Victory Day parade on Tuesday, a key anniversary for President Vladimir Putin who has evoked the spirit of the Soviet army that defeated Nazi German forces to declare that Russia would defeat a Ukraine supposedly in the grip of a new incarnation of Nazism.
2339 GMT –– At least five wounded due to Russian strikes on Kiev
At least five people were wounded due to Russian strikes on Kiev, city officials said.
Three people were injured in blasts in Kiev's Solomyanskyi district and two others were injured when drone wreckage fell onto the Sviatoshyn district, both west of the capital's centre, Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.
Klitschko said drone wreckage fell on a two-storey building in the Sviatoshyn region, adding that blasts continued in Kiev.
The city's military administration said there was destruction as a result of the attacks.
"Likely as a result of debris falling on a parked car in the yard of a residential building, the car caught fire," the administration said on the Telegram. "There is a recorded fall of debris on a residential building."
2258 GMT –– Drone wreckage hits Kiev's Sviatoshyn district - mayor
Drone wreckage hit Kiev's Sviatoshyn district, the city's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, adding that there was no immediate information on potential casualties or damages.
"All services are on their way to the site," Klitschko said on his Telegram messaging channel. Sviatoshyn, on the western edge of Kiev, is a historical neighbourhood of the capital.
2239 GMT –– Over 1,600 evacuated from areas near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Some 1,679 people, including 660 children, have been evacuated from areas near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, a Moscow-backed official in the Russia-controlled parts of the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine said.
The head of the UN's nuclear power watchdog warned on Saturday that the situation around the plant has become "potentially dangerous" as Moscow-affiliated officials began evacuating people from nearby areas.
Ukraine is expected to start soon a much-anticipated counteroffensive to retake Russian-held territory, including in the Zaporizhzhia region.
"(The evacuees) have already been placed in the temporary accommodation centre for residents of the front-line territories of the Zaporizhzhia region in Berdiansk," Yevgeny Balitsky, Russian-backed governor of the Russia-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia region, said on his Telegram messaging channel.
2150 GMT –– Russia steps up fight for Bakhmut, hopes to capture it soon: Ukraine
Russia has intensified shelling of Bakhmut hoping to take it, Ukraine's top general in charge of the defence of the besieged city said, vowing to do everything to prevent it.
Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Ukrainian commander of ground forces, said that Russian forces increased the intensity of shelling with heavy weapons of the city, began to use more advanced equipment and are regrouping troops.
"Today, it is important to make decisions as quickly as possible and predict the actions of the enemy," Syrskyi said on his Telegram channel after what he said was a visit to the troops along the Bakhmut frontline.
"The Russians still hope to capture the city by May 9. Our task is to prevent this."
2120 GMT –– Brussels plans sanctions on Chinese companies aiding Russia's offensive
The European Union has proposed sanctions on Chinese companies accused of selling equipment that could be used in weapons to support Russia's war machine, the Financial Times reported.
Seven Chinese businesses have been listed in a new package of sanctions that will be discussed by EU member states this week, the report said, citing a copy of the sanctions list seen by the FT.
According to the FT, the sanctions list includes two mainland Chinese companies, 3HC Semiconductors and King-Pai Technology, along with five from Hong Kong including Sinno Electronics, Sigma Technology, Asia Pacific Links, Tordan Industry and Alpha Trading Investments.
2047 GMT –– Ukrainian media report explosion in Odessa, widespread air raid alerts
An explosion was heard following a missile attack that hit the Black Sea city of Odessa overnight, a local Ukrainian official said, while air raid alerts rang out in other regions of the country including the capital, Kiev.
"There has been an enemy missile attack," Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odessa military administration, said on his Telegram channel.
"Air defence is working on the outskirts of Kiev!" Kiev's military administration said on its Telegram channel shortly after midnight on Monday local time.
"Stay in the shelters until the air raid alarm goes off!"