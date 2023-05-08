Live blog: Russia launches large-scale strikes across Ukraine

Monday, May 8, 2023

Russia has launched a large-scale wave of strikes on Kiev and across Ukraine sowing destruction and injuries, officials said, as Moscow prepares for its cherished Victory Day holiday that marks the anniversary of its defeat of Nazi Germany.

At least five people were injured due to Russian strikes on Kiev, Ukrainian officials said, while Russian missiles set ablaze a foodstuff warehouse in the Black Sea city of Odessa and blasts were reported in several other Ukrainian regions.

The fresh attacks come as Moscow prepares for its Victory Day parade on Tuesday, a key anniversary for President Vladimir Putin who has evoked the spirit of the Soviet army that defeated Nazi German forces to declare that Russia would defeat a Ukraine supposedly in the grip of a new incarnation of Nazism.

Follow more updates 👇

2339 GMT –– At least five wounded due to Russian strikes on Kiev

At least five people were wounded due to Russian strikes on Kiev, city officials said.

Three people were injured in blasts in Kiev's Solomyanskyi district and two others were injured when drone wreckage fell onto the Sviatoshyn district, both west of the capital's centre, Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said.

Klitschko said drone wreckage fell on a two-storey building in the Sviatoshyn region, adding that blasts continued in Kiev.

The city's military administration said there was destruction as a result of the attacks.

"Likely as a result of debris falling on a parked car in the yard of a residential building, the car caught fire," the administration said on the Telegram. "There is a recorded fall of debris on a residential building."

2258 GMT –– Drone wreckage hits Kiev's Sviatoshyn district - mayor

Drone wreckage hit Kiev's Sviatoshyn district, the city's Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, adding that there was no immediate information on potential casualties or damages.

"All services are on their way to the site," Klitschko said on his Telegram messaging channel. Sviatoshyn, on the western edge of Kiev, is a historical neighbourhood of the capital.