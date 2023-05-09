Live blog: Russia marks Victory Day amid tight security after drone attacks

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Russia is celebrating the anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two with a parade in Red Square amid tight security following a series of drone attacks, including on the Kremlin citadel itself, that Moscow has blamed on Ukraine.

Victory Day is one of the most important public holidays in Russia when people commemorate the huge sacrifices made by the Soviet Union during what is called the Great Patriotic War of 1941-45, in which around 27 million citizens perished.

This anniversary is even more emotionally charged as Russia mourns thousands of soldiers killed in the nearly 15-month war in Ukraine which shows no sign of ending.

Russia is also reeling from drone attacks, including one on the Kremlin on May 3 which it said was an attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine, which is expected shortly to launch a counteroffensive to retake land, denies involvement.

2318 GMT — No ships inspected Sunday, Monday under Black Sea grain deal: UN

The United Nations said no ships were inspected on Sunday or Monday under a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain, which Moscow has threatened to quit on May 18 over obstacles to its own grain and fertiliser exports.

Officials from Russia, Ukraine, Türkiye and the United Nations make up a Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in Istanbul, which implements the Black Sea deal agreed in July.

Ukraine has been putting forward daily a list of ships to be authorised.

Ukraine has told the JCC that 62 vessels are waiting to travel to Ukrainian ports, of which eight have been put forward for authorisation by the JCC, the United Nations said in a statement.

The JCC has not agreed to any new authorisations for the past several days.