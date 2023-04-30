Live blog: Russia says Ukraine shelling killed civilians in Bryansk region
The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 432nd day.
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Two civilians have been killed as a result of Ukrainian shelling on a village in Russia's Bryansk region evening, a local governor said.
"According to preliminary information, one residential building was completely destroyed, two more houses were partially destroyed," Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on the Telegram messaging app. "Emergency services continue to work at the scene."
Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia and on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.
Both sides deny targeting civilians in the 14-month-old Russian offensive in Ukraine.
For more updates 👇
2042 GMT — Russia must be held accountable for all it has done: Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in his address the search and rescue operations in Uman was completed, adding that "six children lost their lives in this attack on Uman, a total of 23 people died."
Zelenskyy also said he was preparing new sanction decisions against companies and individuals involved in the "terrorists' defence industry and against foreign entities, which supplies help Russia extend this aggression."
"Our decisions will be made public soon," he said.