Live blog: Russia says will respond to drone attack with 'concrete actions'

1146 GMT — Kremlin avoids commenting on Wagner's threat to withdraw

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has avoided commenting on the statement by the head of the private military company Wagner threatening to withdraw from the battlefield in the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, saying the matter is related to a "special military operation" of Russia.

"We have seen it in the media, but I cannot comment on it because it concerns the course of a special military operation," Peskov told reporters at a press briefing in Moscow.

When asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to discuss the recent drone attack on the Kremlin during a meeting with the Russian Security Council on Friday, the spokesman said "one way or another" it will be on the agenda.

0929 GMT — 'Kiev does everything so that no one wants to deal with it': Lavrov

Commenting on a skirmish between delegations of Moscow and Kiev in a meeting in Ankara, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said Ukraine "does everything so that no one wants to deal with it".

"Zelenskyy and his team are doing everything both in the media space and in their practical steps so that any self-respecting country does not want to communicate with them," Lavrov said.

"This is indeed the case, and we understand that awareness of this is maturing," he added.

0845 GMT — Drone attack on Kremlin impossible without US knowledge: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin could not have happened without Washington's awareness and warned Russia would respond with "concrete actions".

"It's clear that without the knowledge of their minders, the terrorists from Kiev could not have carried out (the attack)," Lavrov said during a visit to India, referring to Washington.

On Wednesday Russia said it had thwarted a drone attack on the Kremlin, in what it said was a Ukrainian assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We will respond with concrete actions," Lavrov said.

0655 GMT — New drone attack causes fire at Russia's Ilsky oil refinery