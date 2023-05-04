Live blog: Russia, Ukraine report drone attacks as Zelensky visits ICC

Thursday, May 4, 2023

Kiev and Moscow have reported drone attacks, including two that sparked fires in Russian oil refineries in Krasnodar and Rostov, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited The Hague to lobby for more support.

According to Ukrainian authorities, Russia fired two dozen combat drones at Ukraine, striking a university campus in the Black Sea city of Odessa and attacking the capital Kiev for the third time in four days.

No casualties were reported in the overnight strikes.

Russia has regularly bombarded Ukraine since October last year, striking at a variety of targets. The latest blasts were reported less than 24 hours after Kiev said 21 people died in a Russian strike on the city of Kherson.

Moscow has stepped up attacks as Ukraine prepares for a counteroffensive to try to retake Russian-occupied land in the south and east. Russian shelling in the frontline southern region of Kherson killed at least 23 civilians on Wednesday.

Follow more updates 👇

1113 GMT — China against escalation as Russia accuses Ukraine of attacks

China has urged against escalation after Russia accused Ukraine of drone attacks on the Kremlin in an attempt to kill President Vladimir Putin.

"All sides need to avoid taking actions that might further escalate the Ukraine crisis," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said in a statement, referring to Russia's war with Ukraine which started in February last year.

Russia accuses Ukraine of a "terrorist" attempt to strike the president's residence with two drones, which were shot down.

1050 GMT — Zelenskyy insists on special court over Russian aggression

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has urged for the creation of a special tribunal to hold Russia to account for its "crime of aggression".

"There should be responsibility for this crime. And this can only be enforced by the tribunal," he told diplomats and officials at the International Criminal Court, which has issued an arrest warrant for Russia's President Vladimir Putin over a 'war crime' charge.

Kiev is pressing for a special tribunal to be set up to prosecute Moscow for the crime of aggression because it sees this as a way to achieve faster justice and more easily target the Kremlin's top officials.

1004 GMT — Kremlin: We are not aware of any detailed Vatican peace plans

The Kremlin has said it knew Pope Francis was thinking about ways to end the conflict in Ukraine, but added that it was not aware of any detailed peace plans from the Vatican.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Francis has offered to act as a broker between Moscow and Kiev and called for peace on practically a weekly basis.

He said on last Sunday that the Vatican was involved in a peace mission to try to resolve the conflict, but that it was "not yet public".

0955 GMT — Moscow: Kiev's actions confirm lack of desire for peace

The Russian Foreign Ministry has claimed that Ukraine’s "criminal" actions confirmed Kiev’s “lack of desire for peace" and to find a settlement to the Russia-Ukraine war through “political and diplomatic means.”

“The need to achieve all the goals and objectives of our special military operation is obvious. Threats to security and acts of terrorism should not emanate from the territory of Ukraine,” the ministry said in a statement.

The statement added it “strongly condemned" the "terrorist acts" committed on Wednesday night against the Kremlin residence in Moscow, claiming that there is “no doubt” that Ukraine is behind the incident, which it said has “long and consciously supported and used terrorist methods against civilian infrastructure and the civilian population.”

0944 GMT — Putin working in the Kremlin after drone attack

Putin has been at work in his office in the Kremlin, his spokesperson said, a day after Moscow accused Kiev of attacking the Kremlin with drones to try and kill him.

"Putin is working in the Kremlin. He will have an important discussion with the economic development minister," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russia's Foreign Ministry has said the alleged Ukrainian drone attack against the Kremlin "must not go unanswered," condemning the West's "silence" over the incident, as it called on other nations and international organisations to condemn what Moscow says was an attempt to kill Putin.