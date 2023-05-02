Live blog: Russian defence chief wants missile output doubled

0857 GMT — Talks on Black Sea grain export deal set for Wednesday

Talks on the Türkiye-brokered deal that allows the safe Black Sea export of Ukrainian grain are scheduled for tomorrow, with all sides in the negotiations involved, a senior Ukrainian source who declined to be named has said.

Russia, however, has signalled it will not allow the deal agreed last July to continue beyond May 18 because a list of demands to facilitate its own grain and fertiliser exports has not been met.

Andrey Ledenev, a minister-counsellor at the Russian Embassy in the United States, said in a post published on the embassy's Telegram messaging app that there had been no progress in removing obstacles to Russian grain and fertiliser exports.

Ledenev reiterated accusations that the deadlock is a result of the "sanction strategy" of the United States and its Western allies against Moscow, which include restrictions on payments, logistics and insurance industries.

0456 GMT — Ukrainian forces shell village in Russia's Bryansk region

Ukrainian forces have reportedly shelled a village in the Russian Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, the local governor said in a social media post, a day after an explosion derailed a freight train in the region.

"In the morning, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the village of Kurkovichi in the Starodubsky municipal district." Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz said in a post on his Telegram channel.

"There were no casualties. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out in one of the households. All emergency services are on site." Reuters news agency was not able to independently verify the report.

2256 GMT — Zelenskyy, Trudeau discuss long-term defence ties

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have discussed long-term defence cooperation.