Live blog: Russian missile, drone attacks in Ukraine kill 23 people – Kiev

1746 GMT — 5 EU states agree deal on Ukraine food exports

Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia have agreed a deal to allow the transit of Ukrainian food exports, the European Commission, after temporary bans were imposed on the foodstuffs amid farmer protests.

Russia's attack has severely limited the traditional export channel of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, necessitating export overland via Ukraine's neighbours.

Member states agreed to allow the import of certain products from Ukraine without quantitative restrictions, and without customs and official inspections.

1553 GMT — Zelenskyy says asked Xi for help with deported children

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had asked his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to help bring back Ukrainian children deported by Russia.

"We need to involve everyone ... to put pressure on the Russian aggressor and the terrorists who kidnapped so many of our children," Zelenskyy said.

"The UN, many others want to do something, but so far the results have been poor. So I have appealed to the leader of China," he said.

Xi and Zelenskyy spoke by phone on Wednesday, the first known call between the two leaders since the start of Russia's offensive.

1238 GMT — Russian strikes on Ukrainian civilians amount to 'war crimes', says EU

The EU considers Russia's missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian civilians to be war crimes, an official from the bloc said.

"The Russian attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure constitute war crimes," the European Commission's lead spokesperson on foreign affairs, Peter Stano, told reporters.

He pointed out that Russia has been carrying out "reckless drone and missile strikes against Ukraine's population" on a daily basis since the war between the two countries broke out in February last year.

Stano also condemned overnight bombings in the Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions on Friday that "targeted civilian people while they are sleeping" and injured or killed "a number of innocent people, including children."