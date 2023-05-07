Live blog: Russian strikes in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Kherson leave several dead

At least six people have been killed and nine injured by Russian airstrikes in Ukraine's Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

"Kharkiv region, Izium district, town of Balaklia. The Russians launched a missile attack. It is known that 5 people were injured," Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, said on Telegram.

Separately, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov said that all emergency services were at the site of the strike, which he said hit a parking lot in the region.

Synyehubov added that three of the five injured had major injuries, while the other two had minor injuries.

Elsewhere, Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram that six people were killed and four injured by Russian strikes over the past day.

"Over the past day, the enemy carried out 51 shellings, firing 237 shells from heavy artillery, 'Grads,' tanks, UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) and aviation," Prokudin said.

Saying that Russia shelled the city of Kherson four times, Prokudin said the strikes aimed "at the residential quarters of populated areas of the region."