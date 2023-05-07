Live blog: Russian strikes in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Kherson leave several dead
Russia-Ukraine conflict is now in its 439th day.
Sunday, May 7, 2023
At least six people have been killed and nine injured by Russian airstrikes in Ukraine's Kharkiv and Kherson regions.
"Kharkiv region, Izium district, town of Balaklia. The Russians launched a missile attack. It is known that 5 people were injured," Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, said on Telegram.
Separately, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov said that all emergency services were at the site of the strike, which he said hit a parking lot in the region.
Synyehubov added that three of the five injured had major injuries, while the other two had minor injuries.
Elsewhere, Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram that six people were killed and four injured by Russian strikes over the past day.
"Over the past day, the enemy carried out 51 shellings, firing 237 shells from heavy artillery, 'Grads,' tanks, UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) and aviation," Prokudin said.
Saying that Russia shelled the city of Kherson four times, Prokudin said the strikes aimed "at the residential quarters of populated areas of the region."
Follow more updates 👇
0651 GMT — Gas pipeline, power lines damaged in Russia's Belgorod
Overnight Ukrainian shelling of the Belgorod region on Russia's border with Ukraine has damaged a gas pipeline and power lines as well as a house in the village of Spodaryushino, the region's governor said.
"Most importantly, there were no casualties," Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Reuters news agency was not able to independently verify the report.
The Belgorod region is one of several in southern Russia where targets such as fuel and ammunition stores have been rocked by explosions since the start of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia and on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine, but it has said recently that destroying infrastructure is preparation for its planned ground assault.
0319 GMT — Explosions rock Russia-annexed Crimea
Ukraine has launched more than 10 drones overnight on the Crimean Peninsula, including three on the port of Sevastopol, a Russian-installed official said, adding that air defence systems repelled all the attacks on Sevastopol.
"No objects [in Sevastopol] were damaged," Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, said on the Telegram messaging app.
Baza, a Telegram channel with links to Russia's law enforcement agencies, reported that Ukraine sent a series of drones into the Crimean Peninsula, with Russian air defence shooting down at least one over the port of Sevastopol. According to the channel's preliminary information, there were no casualties.
According to Ukrainian monitoring Telegram channels, explosions took place in Sevastopol and Saki — where Russia has an air base — as well as a few other places on the Crimean Peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.
2308 GMT — IAEA warns of dangers around Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
The head of the UN's nuclear power watchdog has warned that the situation around the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear station had become "increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous" and called for measures to ensure its safe operation.
Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, issued the warning in view of what he said were evacuations underway in the nearby town of Enerhodar, ordered by the local Russian-installed governor.
"I'm extremely concerned about the very real nuclear safety and security risks facing the plant. We must act now to prevent the threat of a severe nuclear accident and its associated consequences for the population and the environment."
1930 GMT — Air raid alerts issued for most of eastern Ukraine
Ukrainian officials have issued air raid alerts evening for areas covering roughly two-thirds of the country.
The alerts extended from the capital Kiev and regions to the west of it through all regions in the east as well as south to Kherson region and Russian-annexed Crimea.
1805 GMT — Russia says US 'primarily' responsible for attack on pro-Kremlin writer
Russia's Foreign Ministry said the United States was "primarily" to blame for a car blast that killed one person and wounded pro-Kremlin writer Zakhar Prilepin.
"The responsibility for this terrorist act, and for others, does not lie only with Ukraine, but also with its Western minders, primarily the United States," the ministry said, adding that "the silence of the relevant international organisations in unacceptable".